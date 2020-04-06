Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LGBT Pride Month PT Instructional

    KUWAIT

    06.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    Soldiers assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division's Headquarter and Headquarters Battalion designed a work out of the week in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Kuwait on June 1, 2020. These workouts were designed by soldiers during their deployment to the Middle East. (US Army National Guard video
    by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 09:30
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LGBT Pride Month PT Instructional, by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pride
    Exercise
    PT
    Training
    LGBT

