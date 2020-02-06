Soldiers from the Chaplin section of the 46th Military Police Command/Task Force 46 talk about the mission of the section, and some of the challenges and rewards of working in the section in Lansing, Michigan, June 2, 2020. Task Force 46 remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to civil authorities for the whole-of-nation response to COVID-19 and beyond. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brian Pearson)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 08:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|754938
|VIRIN:
|200602-A-DI969-871
|Filename:
|DOD_107840143
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chaplin Section Spotlight, by SPC Brian Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT