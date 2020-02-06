Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Video by Spc. Brian Pearson 

    46th Military Police Command

    Soldiers from the Chaplin section of the 46th Military Police Command/Task Force 46 talk about the mission of the section, and some of the challenges and rewards of working in the section in Lansing, Michigan, June 2, 2020. Task Force 46 remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to civil authorities for the whole-of-nation response to COVID-19 and beyond. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brian Pearson)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 08:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 754938
    VIRIN: 200602-A-DI969-871
    Filename: DOD_107840143
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplin Section Spotlight, by SPC Brian Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

