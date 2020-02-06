Chaplin Section Spotlight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Chaplin section of the 46th Military Police Command/Task Force 46 talk about the mission of the section, and some of the challenges and rewards of working in the section in Lansing, Michigan, June 2, 2020. Task Force 46 remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to civil authorities for the whole-of-nation response to COVID-19 and beyond. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brian Pearson)