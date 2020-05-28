Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd Military Police Training Exercise

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.28.2020

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 92nd Military Police Company refined their mission essential task over a two week training exercise at Baumholder, Germany May 28, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 08:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 754937
    VIRIN: 200604-A-RD023-001
    Filename: DOD_107840129
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92nd Military Police Training Exercise, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    qualification
    Training Exercise
    TSC
    92nd Military Police Company
    Baumholder
    TSAE
    Strong Europe
    7ATC

