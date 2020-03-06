Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Basic Information on COVID19 Contact Tracing Process in the U.S. Navy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Oscar Sosa 

    U.S. Navy           

    200603-N-NO101-0001
    WASHINGTON (June 3, 2020) What is Contact Tracing and How Can I Help? Some of the questions answered in this intro to contact tracing for COVID-19 in the Navy. Produced by the Visual Information Directorate, Bethesda, MD. (U.S. Navy Video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 08:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 754934
    VIRIN: 200603-N-NO101-0001
    Filename: DOD_107840113
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: WASHINGTON, DE, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Information on COVID19 Contact Tracing Process in the U.S. Navy, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medical
    psa
    navy
    BUMED
    CDC
    covid-19
    contact tracing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT