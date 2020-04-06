Daily update of COVID 19 cases in Andalucía, Spain. COVID 19, more commonly referred to as coronavirus, was classified as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Fry)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 08:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|754930
|VIRIN:
|200604-N-ZS816-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107840076
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 04 June COVID-19 Update Spain, by SN Hannah Fry and PO2 Pasquale Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT