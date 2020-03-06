A video message from Col. Troy Pananon, the 100th Air Refueling Wing Commander about racism. "You have a voice. We will listen."
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 08:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|754928
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-QJ481-350
|Filename:
|DOD_107840020
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, You have a voice. We will listen., by SSgt Lexie West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT