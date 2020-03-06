Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    You have a voice. We will listen.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lexie West 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A video message from Col. Troy Pananon, the 100th Air Refueling Wing Commander about racism. "You have a voice. We will listen."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 08:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 754928
    VIRIN: 200603-F-QJ481-350
    Filename: DOD_107840020
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You have a voice. We will listen., by SSgt Lexie West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PSA
    RAF Mildenhall
    race
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW
    You have a voice
    We will listen
    Troy Pananon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT