US donates medical supplies to Latvia

U.S. Army Civil Military Support Element soldiers helped distribute 1,000 liters of hand sanitizer and 25,000 latex gloves to schools throughout Latvia on 30 May 2020. The supplies were donated by the U.S. Government through the U.S. Embassy’s Office of Defense Cooperation in Riga. The supplies will help Latvian students safely complete year-end exams during the COVID-19 crisis.
|05.30.2020
|06.04.2020 08:19
|B-Roll
|754923
|200530-N-YG116-0015
|DOD_107839971
|00:01:54
|RIGA, RIX, LV
|1
|0
|0
|0
