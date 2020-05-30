US donates medical supplies to Latvia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Civil Military Support Element soldiers helped distribute 1,000 liters of hand sanitizer and 25,000 latex gloves to schools throughout Latvia on 30 May 2020. The supplies were donated by the U.S. Government through the U.S. Embassy’s Office of Defense Cooperation in Riga. The supplies will help Latvian students safely complete year-end exams during the COVID-19 crisis.