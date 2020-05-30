Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Guardsmen support local food banks

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen pack and sort food into carts at the Nourish Methodist Church Food Bank at Tacoma, Wash., May 30, 2020. Washington Air and Army National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 01:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754920
    VIRIN: 200530-Z-CH590-0999
    PIN: 200530
    Filename: DOD_107839951
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
