Washington Guardsmen support local food banks

Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen pack and sort food into carts at the Nourish Methodist Church Food Bank at Tacoma, Wash., May 30, 2020. Washington Air and Army National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)