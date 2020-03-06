COVID-19 Response: Fire Station PPE Pickup

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/754916" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

North Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers load boxes of Personal Protective Equipment into a vehicle while working alongside Civil Air Patrol Cadets, North Carolina Emergency Management, and the Red Oak Fire Department during a PPE distribution in Central N.C., June 03, 2020. The NCNG is working with NCEM, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and local food banks to help support COVID-19 relief efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jamar Marcel Pugh, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released).