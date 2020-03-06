Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Response: Fire Station PPE Pickup

    RED OAK, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. Marcel Pugh 

    North Carolina National Guard

    North Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers load boxes of Personal Protective Equipment into a vehicle while working alongside Civil Air Patrol Cadets, North Carolina Emergency Management, and the Red Oak Fire Department during a PPE distribution in Central N.C., June 03, 2020. The NCNG is working with NCEM, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and local food banks to help support COVID-19 relief efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jamar Marcel Pugh, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released).

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 00:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 754916
    VIRIN: 200603-A-AK274-182
    Filename: DOD_107839910
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: RED OAK, NC, US 
    This work, COVID-19 Response: Fire Station PPE Pickup, by SGT Marcel Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    North Carolina
    North Carolina National Guard
    national guard
    army national guard
    Military Police
    North Carolina Army National Guard
    civil unrest
    514th Military Police Company
    National SafeGuard
    National Safe Guard

