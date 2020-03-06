COVID-19 Response: Fire Station PPE Pickup

North Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers load boxes of Personal Protective Equipment into a vehicle while working alongside Civil Air Patrol Cadets, North Carolina Emergency Management, and the Red Oak Fire Department during a PPE distribution in Central N.C., June 03, 2020. The NCNG is working with NCEM, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and local food banks to help support COVID-19 relief efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jamar Marcel Pugh, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released).
