Motorcycle Safety remains a priority at Camp Zama Japan

"Before you get on a motorcycle and ride, you need to make sure you have the correct personal protective gear, inspect your ride using T-CLOCKS, and most importantly, have the skills necessary to be safe."



Personal Protective Gear includes full-fingered gloves; over-the-ankle shoes; long-sleeved shirt and pants; a DOT-approved helmet, and during times of low visibility, a reflective belt.



T-CLOCK is a mnemonic developed by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation for assisting you in doing a comprehensive pre-ride (or a pre-purchase) inspection of a motorcycle. It is easily memorized and very useful. The individual letters stand for the specific areas to check:

T — Tires & Wheels

C — Controls

L — Lights

O — Oil

C — Chassis

K — Kickstand



The U.S. Army Garrison Japan Safety Office offers the skill enhancement course necessary to keep you safe on the road. The Basic Rider’s Course is a one-time, new or unlicensed, rider’s course. For Soldiers, BRC starts the progressive training program. The Experienced Rider Course is recommended beginning 90 days from completion of the BRC and within one year of the BRC. Following that, the ERC is recompleted every five years. For civilians, this class is not mandatory, but may help obtain a stateside motorcycle endorsement. For Soldiers and Civilians, completing the BRC adds motorcycle to your SOFA drivers permit.



BRC and ERC are offered right here at Camp Zama, Japan from May until October. Please contact the USAGJ Safety Office at DSN 263-4464 or ask your unit motorcycle mentor for more information on upcoming classes.



References: AR 385-10 (24 February 2017) Motorcycle safety • 11–9, page 71 and USAG Japan Reg 190-5