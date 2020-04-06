Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Motorcycle Safety remains a priority at Camp Zama Japan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    "Before you get on a motorcycle and ride, you need to make sure you have the correct personal protective gear, inspect your ride using T-CLOCKS, and most importantly, have the skills necessary to be safe."

    Personal Protective Gear includes full-fingered gloves; over-the-ankle shoes; long-sleeved shirt and pants; a DOT-approved helmet, and during times of low visibility, a reflective belt.

    T-CLOCK is a mnemonic developed by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation for assisting you in doing a comprehensive pre-ride (or a pre-purchase) inspection of a motorcycle. It is easily memorized and very useful. The individual letters stand for the specific areas to check:
    T — Tires & Wheels
    C — Controls
    L — Lights
    O — Oil
    C — Chassis
    K — Kickstand

    The U.S. Army Garrison Japan Safety Office offers the skill enhancement course necessary to keep you safe on the road. The Basic Rider’s Course is a one-time, new or unlicensed, rider’s course. For Soldiers, BRC starts the progressive training program. The Experienced Rider Course is recommended beginning 90 days from completion of the BRC and within one year of the BRC. Following that, the ERC is recompleted every five years. For civilians, this class is not mandatory, but may help obtain a stateside motorcycle endorsement. For Soldiers and Civilians, completing the BRC adds motorcycle to your SOFA drivers permit.

    BRC and ERC are offered right here at Camp Zama, Japan from May until October. Please contact the USAGJ Safety Office at DSN 263-4464 or ask your unit motorcycle mentor for more information on upcoming classes.

    References: AR 385-10 (24 February 2017) Motorcycle safety • 11–9, page 71 and USAG Japan Reg 190-5

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 22:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 754913
    VIRIN: 200604-A-PI656-001
    PIN: 200604
    Filename: DOD_107839905
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle Safety remains a priority at Camp Zama Japan, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Safety
    Camp Zama
    Motorcycle Safety
    Alfred Esposito
    BRC
    Motorcycle Safety Foundation
    Basic Riders Course
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Sagamihara
    ERC
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardians
    Experienced Rider's Course
    The Army Safety Program
    Rider Safety
    William Maxwell
    Carsten Birk
    Myles Walton
    CW4 Murray

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT