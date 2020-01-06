Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with MRF-D arrive in Australia

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    06.01.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Nowell 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Two-hundred U.S. Marines from Okinawa, Japan and California arrive at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin for Marine Rotational Force - Darwin in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, May 2, 2020. The first wave of Marines will be quarantined for 14-days, with a test for COVID-19 before and after, to ensure the safety of the local population of Darwin. MRF-D enables U.S. Marines and the ADF to enhance regional security, strengthen alliances, and partnerships, and increase the ability to rapidly respond to crises throughout the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 02:17
    This work, U.S. Marines with MRF-D arrive in Australia, by LCpl Alexandria Nowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    Darwin
    Quarantine
    MRF-D
    Inflow
    Rotation 2020

