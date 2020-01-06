U.S. Marines with MRF-D arrive in Australia

Two-hundred U.S. Marines from Okinawa, Japan and California arrive at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin for Marine Rotational Force - Darwin in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, May 2, 2020. The first wave of Marines will be quarantined for 14-days, with a test for COVID-19 before and after, to ensure the safety of the local population of Darwin. MRF-D enables U.S. Marines and the ADF to enhance regional security, strengthen alliances, and partnerships, and increase the ability to rapidly respond to crises throughout the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)
