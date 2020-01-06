U.S. Marines with MRF-D arrive in Australia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two-hundred U.S. Marines from Okinawa, Japan and California arrive at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin for Marine Rotational Force - Darwin in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, May 2, 2020. The first wave of Marines will be quarantined for 14-days, with a test for COVID-19 before and after, to ensure the safety of the local population of Darwin. MRF-D enables U.S. Marines and the ADF to enhance regional security, strengthen alliances, and partnerships, and increase the ability to rapidly respond to crises throughout the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)