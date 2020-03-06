Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MAG-24 prepares to change lead

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Col. Stephen Lightfoot addresses Marines and Sailors of Marine Aircraft Group 24 before relinquishing command to U.S. Marine Col. Brian Koch at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 4, 2020. This video serves as a medium to express remarks generally passed in a change of command ceremony, which was canceled due to COVID-19 mitigation measures. The traditional change of command ceremony will be replaced by an airborne lead change, taking place June 5, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Tso & Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 02:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 754907
    VIRIN: 200604-M-LK264-0001
    Filename: DOD_107839866
    Length: 00:08:45
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-24 prepares to change lead, by LCpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    HMLA-367
    HMH-463
    Change of Command
    VMU-3
    MAG-24
    VMM-363
    MALS-24
    MWSD-24
    VMM-268

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT