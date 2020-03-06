MAG-24 prepares to change lead

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/754907" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Col. Stephen Lightfoot addresses Marines and Sailors of Marine Aircraft Group 24 before relinquishing command to U.S. Marine Col. Brian Koch at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 4, 2020. This video serves as a medium to express remarks generally passed in a change of command ceremony, which was canceled due to COVID-19 mitigation measures. The traditional change of command ceremony will be replaced by an airborne lead change, taking place June 5, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Tso & Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)