U.S. Marine Col. Stephen Lightfoot addresses Marines and Sailors of Marine Aircraft Group 24 before relinquishing command to U.S. Marine Col. Brian Koch at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 4, 2020. This video serves as a medium to express remarks generally passed in a change of command ceremony, which was canceled due to COVID-19 mitigation measures. The traditional change of command ceremony will be replaced by an airborne lead change, taking place June 5, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Tso & Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 02:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|754907
|VIRIN:
|200604-M-LK264-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107839866
|Length:
|00:08:45
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MAG-24 prepares to change lead, by LCpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
