    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Arrives in Guam

    GUAM

    06.03.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew White  

    Commander Task Force 75

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) arrived in Guam following completion of underway carrier qualifications. Theodore Roosevelt and CVW-11 are on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to provide maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 18:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754896
    VIRIN: 200603-N-WR252-2001
    Filename: DOD_107839732
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Arrives in Guam, by CPO Matthew White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

