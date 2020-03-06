Tropical Storm Cirstobal

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew through Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Bay of Campeche, June 3, 2020. The Hurricane Hunters gather weather data and send it to the National Hurricane Center to help improve their forecast models. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Mark Withee)