The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew through Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Bay of Campeche, June 3, 2020. The Hurricane Hunters gather weather data and send it to the National Hurricane Center to help improve their forecast models. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Mark Withee)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|754892
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-F3562-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_107839664
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tropical Storm Cirstobal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT