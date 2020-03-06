Interview with Major General Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi.
Maj. Gen. Boyles talks about the recent deployment of approximately 400 Mississippi National Guard Soldiers to the District of Columbia to assist civil authorities and law enforcement. The Mississippi National Guard is a part of a larger contingent of National Guard Soldiers activated from various states.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 17:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|754887
|VIRIN:
|200603-A-QC528-845
|Filename:
|DOD_107839632
|Length:
|00:09:50
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Boyles on Task Force Magnolia in the District of Columbia, by SPC Christopher Shannon and LTC Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT