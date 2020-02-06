Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Next-to-last lifting lug on motor vessel Golden Ray

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer John D. Miller 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Crews from the St. Simons Sound Incident Response transfer the next-to-last lifting lug onto the motor vessel Golden Ray in St. Simons Sound, Georgia, on June 2, 2020. A total of 16 lugs will be welded to the hull of the wreck to provide something for the 255-foot tall Versabar 10,000 crane to hold onto as it cuts the ship into eight sections for removal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 16:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754881
    VIRIN: 200602-G-NV320-2001
    Filename: DOD_107839581
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Next-to-last lifting lug on motor vessel Golden Ray, by CPO John D. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    John Miller
    Golden Ray
    Saint Simons Sound
    Lifting Lug

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT