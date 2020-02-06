Next-to-last lifting lug on motor vessel Golden Ray

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/754881" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Crews from the St. Simons Sound Incident Response transfer the next-to-last lifting lug onto the motor vessel Golden Ray in St. Simons Sound, Georgia, on June 2, 2020. A total of 16 lugs will be welded to the hull of the wreck to provide something for the 255-foot tall Versabar 10,000 crane to hold onto as it cuts the ship into eight sections for removal.