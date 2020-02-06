Crews from the St. Simons Sound Incident Response transfer the next-to-last lifting lug onto the motor vessel Golden Ray in St. Simons Sound, Georgia, on June 2, 2020. A total of 16 lugs will be welded to the hull of the wreck to provide something for the 255-foot tall Versabar 10,000 crane to hold onto as it cuts the ship into eight sections for removal.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 16:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|754881
|VIRIN:
|200602-G-NV320-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107839581
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Next-to-last lifting lug on motor vessel Golden Ray, by CPO John D. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
