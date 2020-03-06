Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Announces 5G Testing Locations

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Dr. Joseph Evans, technical director for 5G with the Defense Department's Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, briefs the media to announce the seven military installations that have been selected to host 5G communications technology testing and experimentation via a telephone conference at the Pentagon, June 3, 2020.

