DOD Announces 5G Testing Locations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/754880" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dr. Joseph Evans, technical director for 5G with the Defense Department's Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, briefs the media to announce the seven military installations that have been selected to host 5G communications technology testing and experimentation via a telephone conference at the Pentagon, June 3, 2020.