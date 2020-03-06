Enlisted Leadership Perspective

Senior enlisted leaders from across the Air Force deliver their leadership perspective for future lieutenants set to attend a field training course for Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps on Air University's campus.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 16:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|754873
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107839512
|Length:
|00:12:13
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
