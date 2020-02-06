Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRAIR Diagnostics Lab studies Coronavirus samples

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Scientists with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) Diagnostics lab study Coronavirus samples. June 2, 2020. WRAIR is a part of a whole government approach to defeating the virus.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754865
    VIRIN: 200602-A-PR201-1001
    Filename: DOD_107839364
    Length: 00:09:44
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WRAIR Diagnostics Lab studies Coronavirus samples, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    science
    development
    research
    diagnostics
    return to duty
    b-roll
    Point of Care Diagnostics
    antibody
    WRAIR
    Coronavirus
    Covid -19
    COVID
    COVID-2
    high throughput
    asymptomatic
    rapid diagnostic test
    point of care

