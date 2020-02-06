Minnesota Guardsmen's Experience with Peaceful Demonstrations

Spc. Esteban Teigen and Spc. Mariah Mudek, with the 434th Chemical Company, 84th Troop Command, Minnesota National Guard, talk about their experience with peaceful demonstrations during the Minneapolis Civil Support at the State Capital in St. Paul, Minn., June 2, 2020. The Minnesota National Guard was fully activated to quell civil unrest by protecting Minnesotan’s safety and maintaining peace. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. Luther C. Talks)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 07:57
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
