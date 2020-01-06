video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SSgt Alia Washington, 731st Munitions Squadron, gives an interview on services provided during Covid-19 pandemic emergency, Camp Darby, Italy, June 01, 2020. The purpose of this interview is to discover mission essential hidden talent at Camp Darby, a working team of professionals who gave their best during COVID Pandemic prevention emergency to support the community and keep providing a service of excellence.

(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello and Elena Baladelli)