SSgt Alia Washington, 731st Munitions Squadron, gives an interview on services provided during Covid-19 pandemic emergency, Camp Darby, Italy, June 01, 2020. The purpose of this interview is to discover mission essential hidden talent at Camp Darby, a working team of professionals who gave their best during COVID Pandemic prevention emergency to support the community and keep providing a service of excellence.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello and Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 07:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|754813
|VIRIN:
|200601-A-IG394-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107838491
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT