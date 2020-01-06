Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.01.2020

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    SSgt Alia Washington, 731st Munitions Squadron, gives an interview on services provided during Covid-19 pandemic emergency, Camp Darby, Italy, June 01, 2020. The purpose of this interview is to discover mission essential hidden talent at Camp Darby, a working team of professionals who gave their best during COVID Pandemic prevention emergency to support the community and keep providing a service of excellence.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello and Elena Baladelli)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 07:24
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
    This work, COVID-19, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

