Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.22.2020

    Video by Seaman Alexander Williams 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200524-N-KB540-2001 — The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 07:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754810
    VIRIN: 200524-N-KB540-2001
    Filename: DOD_107838476
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT