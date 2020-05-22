200524-N-KB540-2001 — The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 07:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|754810
|VIRIN:
|200524-N-KB540-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107838476
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
