    Agile Wolf 20-04 Part III: Hot Pit Refueling (B-Roll)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.28.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    B-roll footage of hot pit refueling operations for the 435th Contingency Response Group's exercise, Agile Wolf 20-04.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 07:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754807
    VIRIN: 200603-F-EQ901-1001
    Filename: DOD_107838459
    Length: 00:05:43
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Wolf 20-04 Part III: Hot Pit Refueling (B-Roll), by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    spangdahlem
    F-16
    hot pit refueling
    USAFE
    DoD
    expeditionary
    AFRICOM
    interoperability
    86th Airlift Wing
    435th AGOW
    aerial port
    Ramstein Air Base
    Air Forces Africa
    EUCOM
    Air Force
    joint operations
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    austere environment
    435th CRG
    contingency response
    airfield operations
    435th SFS
    435th CRS
    Agile Wolf

