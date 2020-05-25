Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Wolf 20-04 Part I: Establishing the Base

    RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 435th Contingency Response Group commenced the next phase of exercise Agile Wolf at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Practices included an airfield assessment, airborne insertion, base setup, command and control, and joint service operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 06:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 754806
    VIRIN: 200602-F-WY757-1001
    Filename: DOD_107838458
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Wolf 20-04 Part I: Establishing the Base, by A1C Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    DoD
    expeditionary
    AFRICOM
    interoperability
    86th Airlift Wing
    435th AGOW
    aerial port
    Ramstein Air Base
    Air Forces Africa
    EUCOM
    Air Force
    joint operations
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    austere environment
    435th CRG
    contingency response
    airfield operations
    435th SFS
    435th CRS
    Agile Wolf

