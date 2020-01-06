With the civil unrest that has been going on in Minneapolis and the surrounding area, the Minnesota National Guard provided troops to secure a temporary relief center run by the American Red Cross.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 06:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|754804
|VIRIN:
|200601-A-EZ001-250
|Filename:
|DOD_107838407
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|ALEXANDRIA, MN, US
|Hometown:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Minnesota National Guard provides security at temporary Red Cross relief site, by SGT Linsey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT