    Minnesota National Guard provides security at temporary Red Cross relief site

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Sgt. Linsey Williams  

    Minnesota National Guard

    With the civil unrest that has been going on in Minneapolis and the surrounding area, the Minnesota National Guard provided troops to secure a temporary relief center run by the American Red Cross.

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Red Cross
    Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard

