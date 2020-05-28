The 435th Contingency Response Group conduct hot pit refueling operations on two F-16s from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, as part of their exercise Agile Wolf 20-04 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
Date Taken:
05.28.2020
Date Posted:
06.03.2020
Location:
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, Agile Wolf 20-04 Part III: Hot Pit Refueling, by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
