Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CLDJ - Word of the Day - Leadership

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEMMONIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Cmdr. Chris Kneen, command chaplain, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, seeks to inspire base personnel with “Word of the Day”, June 3, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.(Video/Production by MC2 Marquis Whitehead/SrA Dylan Murakami)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 04:20
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 754792
    VIRIN: 200327-N-QY397-126
    Filename: DOD_107838319
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLDJ - Word of the Day - Leadership, by PO2 Marquis Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Service Members
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    East Africa
    navy reserves
    chaplain corps
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    navy chaplains

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT