Coast Guard rescues 2 mariners near Port Aransas, Texas

A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew rescue two mariners after their recreational vessel capsized south of the Port Aransas jetties near Port Aransas, Texas, June 2, 2020. The two men were unable to access their personal flotation devices after a wave capsized their vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Port Aransas)