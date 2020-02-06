Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 2 mariners near Port Aransas, Texas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew rescue two mariners after their recreational vessel capsized south of the Port Aransas jetties near Port Aransas, Texas, June 2, 2020. The two men were unable to access their personal flotation devices after a wave capsized their vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Station Port Aransas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 20:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754759
    VIRIN: 200602-G-G0108-1003
    Filename: DOD_107838015
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 mariners near Port Aransas, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    lifejackets
    PIW
    personal floatation devices

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT