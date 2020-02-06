Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remotely-Piloted Aircraft Training Next

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Air Education and Training Command is integrating modern technology and innovative strategies in an effort to transform how Remotely-Piloted Aircraft pilots and sensor operators are developed through the RPA Training Next initiative. This effort moves the training to a competency-based concept where RPA students undergo a tailor-made program based on their capabilities and needs rather than an entire class following a rigid construct and transitioning through the entire pipeline together.

