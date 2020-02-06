Remotely-Piloted Aircraft Training Next

Air Education and Training Command is integrating modern technology and innovative strategies in an effort to transform how Remotely-Piloted Aircraft pilots and sensor operators are developed through the RPA Training Next initiative. This effort moves the training to a competency-based concept where RPA students undergo a tailor-made program based on their capabilities and needs rather than an entire class following a rigid construct and transitioning through the entire pipeline together.
