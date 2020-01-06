WSMR COVID-19 Update 71

WSMR Commander Brig. Gen. David Trybula announces that video updates will now be Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 17:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|754745
|VIRIN:
|200601-A-UY615-470
|Filename:
|DOD_107837867
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT