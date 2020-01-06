99th Readiness Division's Headquarters and Headquarters Company Change of Command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/754723" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 99th Readiness Division celebrated a time-honored tradition with the passing of the company colors from one commander to the next. While we were not able to celebrate with the entire formation, we were able to still conduct this important ceremony. We say a tearful farewell to Maj. Michael Roberge, as he continues on to his next assignment; and say a warm welcome to Capt. Otha Thornton, the new HHC commander for the 99th Readiness Division.