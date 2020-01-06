Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    99th Readiness Division's Headquarters and Headquarters Company Change of Command

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Sgt. Bethany Huff and Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan

    99th Readiness Division

    The 99th Readiness Division celebrated a time-honored tradition with the passing of the company colors from one commander to the next. While we were not able to celebrate with the entire formation, we were able to still conduct this important ceremony. We say a tearful farewell to Maj. Michael Roberge, as he continues on to his next assignment; and say a warm welcome to Capt. Otha Thornton, the new HHC commander for the 99th Readiness Division.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 15:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 754723
    VIRIN: 200601-A-PO583-001
    Filename: DOD_107837712
    Length: 00:19:40
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
