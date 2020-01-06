The 99th Readiness Division celebrated a time-honored tradition with the passing of the company colors from one commander to the next. While we were not able to celebrate with the entire formation, we were able to still conduct this important ceremony. We say a tearful farewell to Maj. Michael Roberge, as he continues on to his next assignment; and say a warm welcome to Capt. Otha Thornton, the new HHC commander for the 99th Readiness Division.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 15:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|754723
|VIRIN:
|200601-A-PO583-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107837712
|Length:
|00:19:40
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 99th Readiness Division's Headquarters and Headquarters Company Change of Command, by SGT Bethany Huff and SSG Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT