Dustin Adams, Chena Bend Clubhouse and Golf Course Manager, provides the Fort Wainwright Garrison Alaska command staff a crash course in FlingGolf.
Instead of hitting the ball with a club, players use a single FlingStick to launch, fling and putt every shot from tee to hole.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 14:35
|Category:
|Video ID:
|754712
|VIRIN:
|200601-A-XA877-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107837611
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Wainwright golf course brings in new FlingGolf activity, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
