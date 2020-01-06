Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Wainwright golf course brings in new FlingGolf activity

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Dustin Adams, Chena Bend Clubhouse and Golf Course Manager, provides the Fort Wainwright Garrison Alaska command staff a crash course in FlingGolf.

    Instead of hitting the ball with a club, players use a single FlingStick to launch, fling and putt every shot from tee to hole.

