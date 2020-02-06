Army Veterinary Medical Corps Anniversary

The U.S. Army Veterinary Corps is a staff corps of the U.S. Army Medical Department consisting of commissioned veterinary officers and Health Professions Scholarship Program veterinary students. It was established by an Act of Congress on 3 June 1916.
