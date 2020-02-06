Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Veterinary Medical Corps Anniversary

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.02.2020

    Video by Jennifer Fisher 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    The U.S. Army Veterinary Corps is a staff corps of the U.S. Army Medical Department consisting of commissioned veterinary officers and Health Professions Scholarship Program veterinary students. It was established by an Act of Congress on 3 June 1916.

