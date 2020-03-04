Two Memphians bring much-needed supplies home

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Lt. Bryan Burns and 1st Lt. James Conlan were pilots along with an 11-man crew that flew the COVID-19 swab kits from Aviano, Italy to Memphis, Tenn. The mission follows the first Air Mobility Command-directed mission on March 19, which also transported 500,000 testing swabs in support of a U.S. Department of Health & Human Services-led, whole-of-government effort to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. The swabs are produced by the Italian company Copan Diagnostics, Inc., which continues to produce sufficient quantity to satisfy Italian and global requirements. As the U.S. continues to buy these swabs, AMC's active, Reserve, and Air National Guard components are honored to help transport our Italian partner's generous support to help the American people.