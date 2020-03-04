Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Memphians bring much-needed supplies home

    MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kurt Mintz 

    164th Airlift Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    1st Lt. Bryan Burns and 1st Lt. James Conlan were pilots along with an 11-man crew that flew the COVID-19 swab kits from Aviano, Italy to Memphis, Tenn. The mission follows the first Air Mobility Command-directed mission on March 19, which also transported 500,000 testing swabs in support of a U.S. Department of Health & Human Services-led, whole-of-government effort to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. The swabs are produced by the Italian company Copan Diagnostics, Inc., which continues to produce sufficient quantity to satisfy Italian and global requirements. As the U.S. continues to buy these swabs, AMC's active, Reserve, and Air National Guard components are honored to help transport our Italian partner's generous support to help the American people.

    This work, Two Memphians bring much-needed supplies home, by TSgt Kurt Mintz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

