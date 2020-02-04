Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    377 MDG Leadership response to COVID

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Coleman, 377th Medical Group Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Wampler, 377th Medical Group Superintendent, give updates about the COVID-19 response at the 377th Medical Group at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 2, 3030. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 18:59
    Video ID: 745772
    VIRIN: 200402-F-AR051-432
    Filename: DOD_107754888
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    This work, 377 MDG Leadership response to COVID, by SrA Kiana Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kirtland
    MDG
    377
    COVID-19

