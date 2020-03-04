Major Cody "ShIV" Wilton gives and Air Force Salute to essential workers and healthcare professionals owners during the COVID-19 outbreak
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 18:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745761
|VIRIN:
|200403-F-DG902-003
|Filename:
|DOD_107754721
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A-10 Demonstration Team Salute to America 3, by TSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
