Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Phoenix Spark, 60th MXS prototypes PPE for COVID-19 Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Interview with U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Phillip Edwards, 60th Air Mobility Wing Phoenix Spark superintendent, at the Phoenix Spark Lab at Travis AFB, California, March 31, 2020. Edwards and other Phoenix Spark personnel are collaborating to develop prototypes and 3D print personal protective equipment. The equipment, once approved, will be used by medical staff to protect against COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 18:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 745760
    VIRIN: 200331-F-UE898-002
    Filename: DOD_107754710
    Length: 00:06:18
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Spark, 60th MXS prototypes PPE for COVID-19 Response, by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PPE
    60 AMW
    Phoenix Spark
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT