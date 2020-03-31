Phoenix Spark, 60th MXS prototypes PPE for COVID-19 Response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interview with U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Phillip Edwards, 60th Air Mobility Wing Phoenix Spark superintendent, at the Phoenix Spark Lab at Travis AFB, California, March 31, 2020. Edwards and other Phoenix Spark personnel are collaborating to develop prototypes and 3D print personal protective equipment. The equipment, once approved, will be used by medical staff to protect against COVID-19.