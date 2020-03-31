Interview with U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Phillip Edwards, 60th Air Mobility Wing Phoenix Spark superintendent, at the Phoenix Spark Lab at Travis AFB, California, March 31, 2020. Edwards and other Phoenix Spark personnel are collaborating to develop prototypes and 3D print personal protective equipment. The equipment, once approved, will be used by medical staff to protect against COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 18:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:06:18
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Phoenix Spark, 60th MXS prototypes PPE for COVID-19 Response, by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
