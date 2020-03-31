Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chicago McCormick Place Convention Center COVID-19 B-roll Video Reel 2

    IL, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    Members of the Illinois Air National Guard assemble medical equipment at the McCormick Place Convention Center in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Chicago, Ill., March 30, 2020. Approximately 30 members of the Illinois Air National Guard were activated to support the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to temporarily convert part of the McCormick Place Convention Center into an Alternate Care Facility (ACF) for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms who do not require intensive care in the Chicago area. CREDIT: FEMA

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 17:56
    Video ID: 745759
    VIRIN: 200331-O-AH964-558
    Filename: DOD_107754692
    Length: 00:05:44
    Location: IL, US
    Illinois Air National Guard
    FEMA
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    COVID 19
    Alternate Care Facility
    McCormick Place Convention Center

