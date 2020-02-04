NCNG And Air Guard COVID-19 Response April 2, 2020

North Carolina National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from 145th Logistics Readiness Squadron ship personal protective equipment and medical supplies to Alamance County, North Carolina, Raleigh-Durham area, North Carolina, April 2, 2020. This equipment will be used in response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jamar Marcel Pugh, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)
|04.02.2020
|04.03.2020 19:10
|Package
|745756
|200402-A-AK274-850
|DOD_107754689
|00:02:00
|NC, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
