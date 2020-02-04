Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCNG And Air Guard COVID-19 Response April 2, 2020

    NC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. Marcel Pugh 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    North Carolina National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from 145th Logistics Readiness Squadron ship personal protective equipment and medical supplies to Alamance County, North Carolina, Raleigh-Durham area, North Carolina, April 2, 2020. This equipment will be used in response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jamar Marcel Pugh, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCNG And Air Guard COVID-19 Response April 2, 2020, by SGT Marcel Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

