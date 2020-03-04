Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demonstration Team Air Force Salute 1

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    355th Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Robert Bercasio gives and Air Force Salute to essential workers and local business owners during the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 17:39
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demonstration Team Air Force Salute 1, by TSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

