AFRC Annual Award Winners 2019

AFRC Leadership Virtually Congratulates the Annual Award Winners!
Watch as Lt General Scobee, Command Chief White, and Chief Dennis surprise Airmen of their AFRC annual award, all from the comfort of their homes!
Video recorded and edited by SMSgt Kori Conaway
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 17:35
