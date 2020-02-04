Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRC Annual Award Winners 2019

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    AFRC Leadership Virtually Congratulates the Annual Award Winners!

    Watch as Lt General Scobee, Command Chief White, and Chief Dennis surprise Airmen of their AFRC annual award, all from the comfort of their homes!

    Video recorded and edited by SMSgt Kori Conaway

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 17:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745746
    VIRIN: 200403-F-PW195-001
    Filename: DOD_107754621
    Length: 00:11:45
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC Annual Award Winners 2019, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Annual Awards
    AOY

