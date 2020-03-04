Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PA Task Force-South deliver 125 special needs cots to FEMA field hospital

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. George Roach 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    Several Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 104th Calvary Regiment, Pa. National Guard, delivered 125 special needs cots from Norristown State Hospital to the FEMA Field Hospital located at Temple University in north Philadelphia on April 3. The FEMA facility will be used as a potential surge hospital for patent care in the vent that the region hospitals are overwhelmed treating patience amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 17:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 745736
    VIRIN: 200403-F-QH938-656
    Filename: DOD_107754574
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    This work, PA Task Force-South deliver 125 special needs cots to FEMA field hospital, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

