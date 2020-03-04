Several Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 104th Calvary Regiment, Pa. National Guard, delivered 125 special needs cots from Norristown State Hospital to the FEMA Field Hospital located at Temple University in north Philadelphia on April 3. The FEMA facility will be used as a potential surge hospital for patent care in the vent that the region hospitals are overwhelmed treating patience amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 17:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|745736
|VIRIN:
|200403-F-QH938-656
|Filename:
|DOD_107754574
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PA Task Force-South deliver 125 special needs cots to FEMA field hospital, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
