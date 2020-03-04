PA Task Force-South deliver 125 special needs cots to FEMA field hospital

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Several Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 104th Calvary Regiment, Pa. National Guard, delivered 125 special needs cots from Norristown State Hospital to the FEMA Field Hospital located at Temple University in north Philadelphia on April 3. The FEMA facility will be used as a potential surge hospital for patent care in the vent that the region hospitals are overwhelmed treating patience amid the COVID-19 outbreak.