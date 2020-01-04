Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Charishlyn Weintraub Interview

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Pfc. Matthew Marsilia 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19

    Army Maj. Charishlyn Weintraub, public health nurse assigned to the 10th Field Hospital, 627th Hospital Center out of Fort Carson, Co., interview at the CenturyLink Field Event Center, Wa., Apr. 1, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 17:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 745731
    VIRIN: 200401-A-OF090-249
    Filename: DOD_107754531
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Charishlyn Weintraub Interview, by PFC Matthew Marsilia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Fort Carson
    Colorado
    10th FH
    COVID19
    627th HC

