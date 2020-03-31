53rd BSB continues to provide logistical support and manpower to support Palm Beach County.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 16:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745727
|VIRIN:
|200331-Z-CE260-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107754498
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 53rd BSB Assists COVID-19 Testing Site, by SGT Jacob Cherena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT