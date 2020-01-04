628th CPTS Commander, Maj. Jahayra Lowe talks about the current mission status of the 628th CPTS Joint Base Charleston April 1, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 16:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|745723
|VIRIN:
|200401-F-ED762-294
|Filename:
|DOD_107754479
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
This work, A Message from Joint Base Charleston 628 CPTS, by SrA Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
