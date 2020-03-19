Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines complete the Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival (MCIWS) course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. March 19, 2020. The course is intended to train Marines to become MCIWS certified and instruct others on the importance of water survival. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 15:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745715
    VIRIN: 200319-M-GA002-1001
    Filename: DOD_107754448
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival Course, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Water Survival
    Marine Corps
    Moto
    MCIWS
    COVID19a

