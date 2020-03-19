U.S. Marines complete the Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival (MCIWS) course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. March 19, 2020. The course is intended to train Marines to become MCIWS certified and instruct others on the importance of water survival. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 15:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745715
|VIRIN:
|200319-M-GA002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107754448
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival Course, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS
