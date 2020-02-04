U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard load personal protective equipment on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to the 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, to be transported and distributed to counties in the upstate of South Carolina in support of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, local and state agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey, South Carolina National Guard)
Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 15:36
Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745714
|VIRIN:
|200402-A-WS267-591
|Filename:
|DOD_107754442
|Length:
|00:01:57
Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, South Carolina National Guard Chinook transports PPE in support of COVID-19 response efforts, by SSG Brad Mincey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
