2nd Medical Battalion Talk About the COVID19 Screening

U.S. Navy Ensign Stephanie DeVotie with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, talks about the pre-screening of Marines and Sailors for the coronavirus disease after returning from a recent exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 30, 2020. II Marine Expeditionary Force is following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services to take the necessary precautions to protect redeploying service members and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Seaira Moore)