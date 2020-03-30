U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group screened redeploying service members for symptoms commonly associated with coronavirus (COVID-19) on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 23 to March 30, 2020. II Marine Expeditionary Force is following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services to take the necessary precautions to protect redeploying service members and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rachel Young-Porter and Lance Cpl. Seaira Moore)
|03.30.2020
|04.03.2020 15:22
|Newscasts
|00:01:41
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
This work, Redeploying Service Members Screened for Coronavirus (COVID-19), by LCpl Seaira Moore and Cpl Rachel Young-Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
