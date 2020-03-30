Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redeploying Service Members Screened for Coronavirus (COVID-19)

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Seaira Moore and Cpl. Rachel Young-Porter

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group screened redeploying service members for symptoms commonly associated with coronavirus (COVID-19) on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 23 to March 30, 2020. II Marine Expeditionary Force is following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services to take the necessary precautions to protect redeploying service members and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rachel Young-Porter and Lance Cpl. Seaira Moore)

    medical
    2d mlg
    cherry point
    ii mef
    2d marine division
    coronavirus
    covid-19
    COVID19b

