Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander, provides an update on the COVID-19 situation.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 15:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745711
|VIRIN:
|200402-F-DG902-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107754393
|Length:
|00:18:38
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 20200402 COVID-19 Update [Evening], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
